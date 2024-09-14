ETV Bharat / international

G20 Nations Agree to Join Efforts to Fight Disinformation and Set AI Guidelines

Sao Paulo: A Group of 20 leaders agreed Friday to join efforts to fight disinformation and set up an agenda on artificial intelligence as their governments struggle against the speed, scale and reach of misinformation and hate speech.

The ministers, who gathered this week in Maceio, the capital of the northeastern state of Alagoas, emphasized in a statement the need for digital platforms to be transparent and "in line with relevant policies and applicable legal frameworks."

It is the first time in the G20's history that the group recognizes the problem of disinformation and calls for transparency and accountability from digital platforms, João Brant, secretary for digital policy at the Brazilian presidency, told The Associated Press by phone.

G20 representatives also agreed to establish guidelines for developing artificial intelligence, calling for "ethical, transparent, and accountable use of AI," with human oversight and compliance with privacy and human rights laws.

"We hope this will be referenced in the leaders' declaration and that South Africa will continue the work," Renata Mielli, adviser to Brazil's ministry of science, technology and innovation, said. The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled for November, in Rio de Janeiro.