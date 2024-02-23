MoS MEA Muraleedharan Calls for Transparent, Outcome-Oriented UN Reforms: G20 FMM

New Delhi : Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan (MoS) has stressed the importance of an open, transparent, and outcome-oriented process of UN reforms, including the UN Security Council, in a defined time frame. He further reiterated India’s support for policies that enable trade and investment to serve as an engine of growth and prosperity for all.

The MoS MEA made the remarks at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM), held under the Brazilian G20 Presidency, from 21-22 February in Rio de Janeiro. Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegation of G20 Members, invited countries, and International Organizations participated in the FMM, which was chaired by Mauro Vieira, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil.

As per the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the Session-I of the FMM "G20’s role in dealing with ongoing international tension”, MoS expressed India’s steadfast support to Brazil’s G20 Presidency and noted that four developing countries (Indonesia, India, Brazil, and South Africa) are holding the G20 Presidency in a row.

Recalling the inclusion of the African Union (AU) in the G20 last year, he welcomed the AU to its first G20 FMM as a permanent G20 Member. ​MoS further emphasized the importance of an inclusive and action-oriented response to contemporary global challenges, which have a disproportionate impact on the Global South.

He recalled the valuable consensus achieved in the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration (NDLD) and urged the G20 to maintain its focus on development-related issues and accelerate progress on all the agreed NDLD decisions and outcomes.

​At Session II of the FMM on "Global Governance Reform, MoS noted that the global order has undergone dramatic changes since the creation of the present multilateral governance architecture in the 20th century, and emphasized the critical need for a paradigm shift in the structures and working methods of key global institutions to make them more responsive to contemporary challenges.

Recalling that the G20 Leaders had, in the NDLD, agreed to deliver better, bigger more effective, and more representative Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs), he called for enhanced financial flows to enable accelerated progress in SDGs and climate action.

Most importantly, he stressed the importance of an open, transparent, and outcome-oriented process of UN reforms, including the UN Security Council, in a defined timeframe. He reiterated India’s support for policies that enable trade and investment to serve as an engine of growth and prosperity for all.

MoS participated in the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting It comprised of two sessions, one on "IBSA: Perspectives and Institutional Development” and another on "G20”. IBSA Ministers emphasized the importance of IBSA solidarity and convergence and agreed on the need to boost functional cooperation in areas of shared interest.

Noteworthy that India is currently a member of the G20 Troika together with Brazil and South Africa and has conveyed its support to Brazil’s G20 priorities, under the theme ‘Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet’, viz., social inclusion and fight against hunger and poverty; energy transitions and sustainable development; and global governance reforms.

All working groups and mechanisms of India’s G20 Presidency are continuing under the Brazilian Presidency. A new Working Group on Empowerment of Women and a new Engagement Group "Judiciary 20” have also been added by Brazil.