FTA, UK-India Vision 2035 Mark Step-Change In Bilateral Ties: Foreign Secretary Lammy

London: A new UK-India Vision-2035 roadmap will be unveiled by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Thursday to set "clear goals and milestones" across a range of areas such as defence, technology and energy, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said.

In an interview to PTI, Lammy said the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will naturally be a central focus of the Modi-Starmer talks, and described the deal as a testament to the strength of the partnership between the two nations.

The landmark FTA would significantly improve market access and boost bilateral trade by around USD 34 billion annually, the UK said hours before the deal is signed.

Lammy said the UK-India Vision-2035 will build on the FTA to unlock new opportunities that strengthen defence cooperation and drive innovation between both economies.

The UK is "thrilled" that Prime Minister Modi is visiting to sign the FTA, the most "significant" bilateral trade deal for Britain since leaving the European Union (EU) and the "most comprehensive" agreement India has ever signed, he said.

It's projected to boost bilateral trade by 25.5 billion pounds, increase UK GDP by 4.8 billion pounds, and raise wages by 2.2 billion pounds annually in the long term.

But the visit will go much further than trade. This is about the revitalised partnership between the UK and India.

"UK-India Vision 2035 is an ambitious, future-focused agreement between our leaders to deliver growth, prosperity, and security for people in both countries," he said.

Expanding on the new pact, the Foreign Secretary said it sets clear goals and milestones across defence and security, technology and innovation, climate and clean energy, and education.

"This week we are excited to be agreeing the UK-India Vision 2035, a new agreement that sets ambitious goals for both the UK and India to achieve and marks a step-change in our relationship for the decade ahead," the minister said.