FS Misri Meets UAE Officials, Reaffirms Shared Commitment To Combat Terrorism

Abu Dhabi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday met senior UAE officials here and the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Misri held separate meetings with the UAE's tolerance minister and the Defence Affairs chairman, underscoring the two countries' "shared ethos of harmony". Misri called on the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

"He conveyed gratitude for the warm reception of the All-party delegation by HH and the UAE. They highlighted the shared ethos of harmony & tolerance of India and the UAE," it said. Misri also met the Chairman of Defence Affairs, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee and the Federal National Council Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi.