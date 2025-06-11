ETV Bharat / international

FS Misri Meets UAE Minister To Review 'Growing' Bilateral Partnership

Abu Dhabi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has met UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashim and discussed ways to expand the multi-dimensional bilateral partnership in areas like trade, investments, energy, defence and technology.

During the meeting on Tuesday, the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi said in a press release.

Their "discussions focussed on expanding the canvas of the multi-dimensional bilateral partnership in various sectors, including trade, investments, energy, culture, defence, technology, consular matters," it said.

Both sides agreed to work closely in the multilateral and international fora to promote mutual interests. Misri appreciated the support and solidarity extended by the UAE leadership following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the release said.

On Tuesday, Misri met Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and thanked him for the care extended to 4.3 million Indians, who have made UAE their second home.