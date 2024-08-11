ETV Bharat / international

FS Misri Meets Nepal's Top Leadership; Discuss Ways To Strengthen Bilateral Ties With New Govt

Kathmandu: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Sunday met with Nepal's top leadership, including Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, and discussed ways to advance the bilateral cooperation in various sectors with the Himalayan nation since the formation of a new government here.

Misri, who is here on a two-day visit at the invitation of his Nepalese counterpart Sewa Lamsal, paid a courtesy call on President Ramchandra Paudel at the president's office Sheetalniwas in Kathmandu.

"While conveying greetings of the Indian leadership, he discussed ways to further strengthen India-Nepal ties across all sectors," the Indian Embassy in Nepal said in a post on X. Misri also called on Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli at his office at Singhdurbar.

"Foreign Secretary reaffirmed India & Nepal's civilizational, close and multifaceted relationship & discussed ways to provide an impetus to various sectors of bilateral cooperation," the mission said in another post. Oli was sworn in as Nepal's prime minister for a fourth time last month. Oli assumed office after the government led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives.

Earlier in the day, Misri and Secretary of Nepal's Urban Development Ministry Maniram Gelal jointly inaugurated a new building of Nepal Bhasha Parishad in Kathmandu built under India's post-earthquake reconstruction grant.

"Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri & Mr Maniram Gelal, Secretary, Ministry of Urban Development, Govt of jointly inaugurated the new building of Nepal Bhasha Parishad in Kathmandu, built under India's post-earthquake reconstruction grant," the Embassy of India said in a post on X. The building in the Naradevi area of the capital was damaged in the 2015 earthquake.

Nepal Bhasha is the language belonging to the ethnic Newar community of Kathmandu. In keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call of Ek Ped Ma ke Naam, Misri planted a sapling of Nili Gulmohar at the Indian mission's complex.

Launched by Prime Minister Modi, on World Environment Day this year, the campaign aims to plant 800 million trees by September 2024 and 1.4 billion trees by March 2025 through a collective effort involving the government and society in India. Misri was earlier received by his Nepalese counterpart Sewa Lamsal upon his arrival here.