From Tension To trade: Does Mark Carney’s Rise Signal An India-Canada Diplomatic Thaw?

New Delhi: The election of Mark Carney as Canada’s new Prime Minister on Monday may mark a potential turning point in the country's strained relationship with India.

With diplomatic ties hitting a historic low under the previous Justin Trudeau government amid allegations and reciprocal suspensions of intelligence personnel, Carney's leadership may offer a more pragmatic and conciliatory approach. His globalist credentials, economic sensibility, and emphasis on multilateral cooperation signal a readiness to recalibrate ties with India, driven by mutual interests in trade, climate action, and Indo-Pacific stability.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Carney on his election as the Prime Minister of Canada and to the Liberal Party on their victory.

"Congratulations @MarkJCarney on your election as the Prime Minister of Canada and to the Liberal Party on their victory," Modi posted on his X handle. "India and Canada are bound by shared democratic values, a steadfast commitment to the rule of law, and vibrant people-to-people ties. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our partnership and unlock greater opportunities for our people."

Carney, a globally respected economist and former governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, brings a leadership style rooted in technocratic pragmatism, internationalism, and economic diplomacy. These qualities stand in sharp contrast to the polarising political posture of his predecessor, Trudeau, whose tenure saw bilateral ties between Ottawa and New Delhi plummet to historic lows.

Relations between the two democracies unravelled sharply in 2023 after Prime Minister Trudeau accused Indian agents of involvement in the killing of Canadian citizen and Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India rejected the accusation as "absurd and motivated," and the fallout included the mutual expulsion of diplomats, suspension of trade talks, and a hardening of public sentiment on both sides. Trust between the two governments collapsed, leaving little room for dialogue.

One of the thorniest issues in the bilateral relationship remains the presence of pro-Khalistan separatist groups in Canada. India has consistently raised concerns about the activities of such groups, which it considers a threat to national security. Under Trudeau, Canada maintained that it could not restrict peaceful political advocacy protected under its laws – even if such advocacy offended India’s sensibilities.

Carney may not fundamentally shift that legal stance, but his more subdued and consensus-driven style could open the door to discreet cooperation. There is room for improvement in areas like intelligence sharing, law enforcement collaboration, and publicly condemning acts of violence and vandalism linked to extremist elements.

According to Harsh V Pant, Professor of International Relations with King’s India Institute at King’s College London and Vice-President (Studies and Foreign Policy) at the Observer Research Foundation think tank, Carney has given enough indications that he wants to rebuild ties with India.

"India had also indicated that it was willing to relook at the relationship once the elections are over," Pant told ETV Bharat. "Modi's message to Carney and the Liberal Party indicates that India might be willing to take a relook at the relationship." He further explained that Trudeau was the main problem in the relationship between India and Canada.

"The Khalistan issue has been there for a long time in Canada," Pant said. "But it became very dominant under Trudeau. Now, how much importance is given to the Khalistan issue in Canadian politics is the problem. But it is unlikely that they are going to revert to the Trudeau era."

According to him, Carney has indicated that he wants to look at the positives when it comes to ties with India. "Carney has given more priority to trade and economy," Pant said.

During his election campaign, Carney actively engaged with the Indo-Canadian community, recognising its significant role in Canada's multicultural fabric and its potential to influence bilateral relations with India.

Earlier this month, he marked the beginning of Ram Navami celebrations by joining the Hindu community at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto.

Following this, he posted on his X handle: "Joined Hindu community members at the @BAPS_Toronto Mandir yesterday for the first day of Ram Navami celebrations. Thank you for sharing your traditions and culture with me. Happy Ram Navami!"

Carney consistently highlighted the need to diversify Canada’s trade relationships, identifying India as a key partner in this strategy. In a media interaction in Calgary, Alberta, he stated, "What Canada will be looking to do is to diversify our trading relationships with like-minded countries, and there are opportunities to rebuild the relationship with India."

Carney's deep background in finance, most recently as Vice Chair of Brookfield Asset Management, which has significant investments in India’s real estate, infrastructure, and renewable energy sectors, positions him to approach economic relations with India from an informed perspective.

He understands both the macroeconomic value of closer ties and the micro-level frictions that have hindered progress. Bilateral trade in goods and services stood at about $9.4 billion in 2023, but both countries have acknowledged the potential to double or even triple that figure over the next decade with a robust economic framework in place.

Talks around the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and a smaller Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA) had nearly concluded by mid-2023 but were derailed after the diplomatic spat that followed Nijjar's killing. With political temperatures potentially cooling under Carney, officials from both sides may revisit these talks with renewed urgency.

Any discussion of India–Canada relations must account for the significant Indian diaspora, which numbers over 1.4 million and constitutes roughly 4 per cent of Canada's population. Indian nationals are also the largest cohort among international students in Canada, making up over 40 per cent of all international enrollees as of 2022.

However, the education and immigration pipeline came under strain in recent years, with reports of increased visa denials, delays, and scrutiny of Indian students. At the same time, Canada's post-pandemic immigration policy reforms – including temporary caps on student permits – raised concerns in New Delhi about the treatment and prospects of Indian students and workers.

Carney is expected to take a more balanced approach to immigration recognising the economic and demographic value of newcomers while also addressing capacity issues in housing and services. He has already spoken about the need for a "sustainable and inclusive immigration system" that supports economic growth.

Meanwhile, Canada’s 2022 Indo-Pacific Strategy identified India as a "critical partner" in promoting regional stability and economic growth. However, implementation of this strategy faltered amid political distractions and bilateral tensions. Carney’s leadership could provide the focus and coherence needed to operationalise Canada’s commitments in the Indo-Pacific.

Carney’s election offers more than just a change in government - it represents a chance to reset India–Canada relations based on shared economic interests, mutual respect, and global collaboration. The challenges inherited from the Trudeau era will not vanish overnight, but Carney’s credibility, demeanour, and internationalist outlook equip him to navigate them more deftly.

India, for its part, has signalled its willingness to engage if Canada demonstrates sincerity and moderation. The weeks and months ahead will be critical.