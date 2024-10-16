From Sunglasses To Morning Walk, EAM Jaishankar Blends Diplomacy With Style In Islamabad

Islamabad: Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar's visit to Pakistan is making headlines as the first visit by an Indian minister in nine years. This significant trip is generating buzz not only for its diplomatic implications but also for the minister's itinerary, which has gone viral. Jaishankar arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday for a two-day visit to attend the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Children dressed in traditional attire welcomed him at the Rawalpindi airport. The minister who was wearing spectacles upon arrival changed to stylish sunglasses at his reception at the airport. The swag arrival of the External Affairs Minister in Islamabad has already gone viral.

He was also seen on Wednesday taking a morning walk at the Indian High Commission campus in Islamabad. The minister also planted a sapling at the premises of the Indian High Commission. He was accompanied by officials of the Indian High Commission.

On Tuesday, the EAM met with Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai on the sidelines of the summit. In a post on X, he stated, "Delighted to meet PM @oyunerdenemn of Mongolia on the sidelines of SCO Summit. Discussed strengthening our bilateral partnership."

Jaishankar also attended the dinner hosted by Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif yesterday. The pair shook hands and exchanged greetings as the latter welcomed the External Affairs Minister at the venue. The two-day meeting of SCO CHG, the second highest forum within the SCO, will be chaired by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the current chair of the Council. Jaishankar is leading the Indian delegation at the meeting.