From Poland, PM Modi's Message Of Peace For Ukraine Ahead Of His Visit To Kyiv On Friday

Warsaw: Reiterating the thoughts he had shared with Russian President Vladimir Putin a few months ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India was a supporter of peace in Ukraine as he repeated that "this is not an era of war" and any conflict should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Indian community in Warsaw, Poland on Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024. (ANI)

PM Modi, who arrived in Warsaw on Wednesday and will arrive in Kyiv tomorrow (Aug 23), is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Poland after 45 years. Then Prime Minister Moraji Desai visited Warsaw in 1979. His trip to Kyiv is the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since the country became independent in 1991.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in the Polish capital, Modi said that India had a policy for decades to maintain distance from all the countries. However, the policy of today's India is to remain close to all the countries, he said.

"India is the land of Lord Buddha's legacy. Therefore, India is an advocate of permanent peace in this region. India's concept is clear - this is not an era of war... India believes in dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflict," Modi told the gathering.

Modi, who is visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has said that he will share with the Ukrainian leader perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict. His visit to Kyiv comes nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Moscow, which triggered criticism from the US and some of its Western allies.

"Today's India wants to connect with all. Today's India talks about the development of all. Today's India is with all and thinks about the interests of all," Modi said. He said that if any country faces a crisis, India is the first country to extend a helping hand. "When Covid came, India said - Humanity first. We sent medicines and vaccines to more than 150 countries of the world. Wherever there is an earthquake or any disaster, India has only one mantra Humanity first," he said.

Modi said India's entire focus is on quality manufacturing and quality manpower, which are very crucial for the global supply chain. "In Budget 2024, we have focused a lot on ensuring youth skilling and job creation, and we want to turn India into a centre of education, research and innovation," he said. Modi recalled that Poland was one of the first countries to assist when Gujarat was hit by an earthquake two decades ago.

"People of Poland have given a lot of love and respect to Jam Saheb and his family members, and the Good Maharaja Square is a testimony of that. Today, I have visited the Dobry Maharaja Memorial and Kolhapur Memorial. On this occasion, I want to announce that India has decided to launch the Jam Saheb Memorial Youth Action programme," he said.

Under this programme, India will invite 20 Polish youths annually to visit India. Modi said he also paid tribute at the Monte Cassino memorial, which reminds the sacrifice of thousands of Indian soldiers. "This is a proof of how Indians have performed their duty in every corner of the world," he said.

The Prime Minister said that India of the 21st century is moving ahead on the path of development while priding itself on its values and heritage. "We Indians are known for our efforts, actions and empathy. Wherever we go, we Indians can be seen making maximum efforts. Be it entrepreneurship, caregivers or our service sector, Indians are bringing laurels to the country through their efforts," he said.

Modi said that India and Poland have a lot of similarities. "One of them is democracy. India is not just the mother of democracy, but also a participative and vibrant democracy. People of India have a lot of confidence in democracy, and this was evident in the recent (Lok Sabha) elections," he said, highlighting that these polls were the biggest elections in history.

"Recently, elections were also held in the European Union in which 180 million voters participated. In India, this number was 640 million," he said. Modi said he has promised that in his third term, India will become the third largest economy in the world. "NASSCOM estimates that India will become a trillion dollar economy by the end of this decade due to its digital infrastructure," he told the crowd. (With agency inputs)