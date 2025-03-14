ETV Bharat / international

From Oil Spills To New Species: How Tech Reveals The Ocean

Damselfish swim in posidonia oceanica meadows in the Mediterranean Sea near Marseille, south of France, ( AFP )

Huaral: The ocean covers nearly three-quarters of our planet but scientists say we have barely scratched the surface of what lives in our seas.

But new technologies are helping to change that, revealing hidden oil spills, speeding up the discovery of new species and uncovering how light pollution impacts marine life.

Uncovering hidden oil spills

Satellite imagery means large oil spills in the ocean are relatively easily detected. When a tanker crashes or a pipe bursts, scientists know where to look.

But smaller pollution events can appear as nothing more than a thin streak against the smooth sea surface -- the maritime equivalent of a needle in a haystack.

"It used to take human analysts weeks if not months to be able to detect a single (small-scale) oil pollution incident," explained Mitchelle De Leon of US-based NGO SkyTruth.

The group harnesses machine learning to comb through large datasets of satellite imagery and find spills that might previously have gone undetected.

SkyTruth has revealed spills in the Red Sea and the Mediterranean and helped expose pollution from shadowy Russian ships.

There are limitations to the technology, including determining the composition of a spill, but the group says it offers an early warning system for scientists, media and governments.

"We think of our tool as a starting point... to make hidden human pollution events more visible," said De Leon.

Understanding light pollution

We have long known that our obsession with lighting the night sky obscures the stars and confuses terrestrial animals, but what impact does it have on the sea?

To understand that, scientists need satellite images to show how light spreads from coastal megacities, as well as complex models that can calculate how light penetrates the ocean, said Tim Smyth, a marine biogeochemistry specialist at Britain's Plymouth Marine Laboratory.

Seawater generally absorbs more red light, but that can change in the presence of phytoplankton or high turbidity.

"We're able to programme computers such that we can model the light field under the water with a high degree of accuracy," said Smyth.

His research found two million square kilometres (770,000 square miles) of ocean -- an area 10 times the size of Britain -- is affected by light pollution globally.