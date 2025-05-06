ETV Bharat / international

In a Historic First, Friedrich Merz's Bid To Become Germany's 10th Chancellor Fails in Parliament

Friedrich Merz reacts after he was not elected new Chancellor in the first voting process at the parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. ( AP )

Berlin: In a historic first, conservative leader Friedrich Merz ’s bid to become Germany’s 10th chancellor since World War II failed by six votes in parliament on Tuesday, a stunning defeat as he had been widely expected to win smoothly.

A candidate for chancellor has never failed to win on the first ballot since the end of the war. Merz needed a majority of 316 out of 630 votes in a secret ballot. He only received 310 votes — well short of the 328 seats held by his coalition. The parties were now to regroup to discuss the next step but it was not immediately clear how long the process could take.

Merz is seeking to take the helm of the 27-nation European Union’ s most populous member after outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government collapsed last year.

Germany has the continent’s biggest economy and serves as a diplomatic heavyweight. The new chancellor's portfolio would include the war in Ukraine and the Trump administration’s trade policy on top of domestic issues, such as Germany's stagnant economy and the rise of a far-right, anti-immigrant party.

What's next?

The lower house of parliament — called the Bundestag — has 14 days to elect a candidate with an absolute majority. Merz can run again, but other lawmakers can also throw their hat in the ring. There is no limit to the number of votes that can be held within the two-week period.

If Merz or any other candidate fails to get that majority during the period of 14 days, the constitution allows for the president to appoint the candidate who wins the most votes as chancellor, or to dissolve the Bundestag and hold a new national election.

Volker Resing, who wrote the recent biography “Friedrich Merz: His Path to Power,” expressed surprise at the turn of events, something he said that “has never happened before” in post-war Germany.

“It shows how fragile the coalition’s situation is and that some lawmakers are prepared to spread uncertainty — that’s a warning signal,” Resing told The Associated Press after the vote.

Resing added that if Merz gets elected in the second round, then everything will be fine and people may soon forget about this hiccup. But “for now everything is wide open,” Resing added.

80th anniversary of World War II

Tuesday's vote was held on the eve of the 80th anniversary of Germany’s unconditional surrender in World War II. The ballots are secret and cast in the restored Reichstag, where graffiti left by Soviet troops has been preserved at several locations in the building.

The shadow of the war in Ukraine also loomed over Tuesday's vote. Germany is the second-biggest supplier of military aid to Ukraine, after the United States.