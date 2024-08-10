ETV Bharat / international

Fresh Protests in Bangladesh: Chief Justice And 5 Top Judges Resign As Agitators Demand Restructuring Of Country's Judiciary

Army personnel stand guard in front of Jatrabari Police Station, that was vandalized and set on fire, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. ( AP )

Dhaka: Bangladesh's Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan and five other judges of the apex Appellate Division on Saturday tendered their resignation, five days after the fall of Sheikh Hasina's regime amid massive street protests and students marching towards the apex court demanding a revamp of the judiciary.

The 65-year-old top judge revealed his decision around 1 pm after protesters of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement gathered at the apex court premises. The students had issued an ultimatum to him and the judges of the Appellate Division to resign by 1 pm.

I feel it is necessary to share some special news with you. Our chief justice resigned a few minutes back. His resignation letter has already reached the law ministry, law adviser, equivalent to the minister of the newly-installed interim government, Prof Asif Nazrul said in a Facebook video message.

Nazrul added that the resignation letter would be sent to President Mohammad Shahabuddin without delay for taking necessary measures and he was expecting the process to be completed very soon.

Hours after his announcement, five other judges of the apex court tendered their resignation to the president through the law ministry, Supreme Court's Registrar General Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan told newsmen.

Chief Justice Hassan earlier on Saturday said he had decided to step down from his position. I have made a decision to resign after speaking with Dr Asif Nazrul, he said.

Earlier, the full court meeting of the Supreme Court got cancelled as students issued a two-hour ultimatum for the resignation of the chief justice and other justices of the apex Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of unitary Bangladesh. In the face of student protest, Chief Justice Hassan postponed the meeting and later said that he would step down.

Hasnat Abdullah, a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, issued the ultimatum at 11 am, asking the Chief Justice and other justices to leave their posts within 1 pm today. Bangladesh Army personnel were deployed at the Supreme Court premises as hundreds of protesting students gathered.