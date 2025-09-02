Fresh Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.2 Hits Northeastern Afghanistan: US Geological Survey

ETV Bharat / international

Jalalabad: Northeastern Afghanistan has been struck by a new 5.2 magnitude earthquake, according to the US Geological Survey, even as the region recovers from Sunday’s tremor that has left more than 1,400 dead.

The epicentre of the quake was 34 kilometres (21 miles) northeast of Jalalabad city in Nangarhar province, according to the USGS.

The 6.0 magnitude quake struck late Sunday night in several provinces, flattening villages and leaving people trapped under rubble for hours. It damaged or destroyed thousands of homes that were made mostly of mud bricks and wood.

The majority of casualties were in Kunar province, where most people live in steep river valleys separated by high mountains. Helicopters are being used to evacuate the injured to the hospital, and aid agencies said their teams were making journeys on foot to reach the most isolated areas. Authorities have appealed for international help.