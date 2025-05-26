Rennes: A French start-up, Agriodor, has set a new trend by developing fragrances that repel crop predators. "The difference with pesticides is precisely that odours do not kill," says Ene Leppik in her laboratory in Rennes, France. Leppik is the co-founder of the French start-up Agriodor, where she and her team develop fragrance.

The start-up is developing a natural repellent scent as an alternative to pesticides for beet crops. Agriodor develop scents to modify the behaviour of insects in their natural environments. Leppik said that they create repellents and attractants to either drive away crop pests or attract them to specific areas or traps.

French Start-up Makes Fragrance That Repel Pests (AFP)

"We alter the behaviour of insects. At its core, this is about observing what happens in nature—we study insect behaviour. At Agriodor, we have a range of professions, and our main roles here are ethologists, behaviourists, and entomologists—that is, people who are interested in the intimate lives of insects,” she said.

The start-up is said to have recreated an olfactory cocktail of aromatic plants that aphids truly detest.

“Aphids dislike certain aromatic plants, and that's exactly what we've managed to recreate in these granules. We've reproduced the scent of the aromatic plants that green aphids hate. This scent has been formulated into granules that can be spread across beet fields," said Leppik.

While pesticides are predominantly used worldwide, their usage has been deteriorating soil health and affecting the quality of crops. This new pest repellent method, observers say, has the potential to change traditional pest control methods.