France's New PM Resigns, Hours After Cabinet Unveiled: Presidency

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu delivers a statement at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, Friday Oct. 3, 2025, before a round of consultations with political parties ahead of the announcement of the new government. ( AP )

Paris: France's President Emmanuel Macron on Monday accepted Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's resignation just hours after unveiling his cabinet, the presidency said, plunging the European nation further into political deadlock.

Macron named Lecornu, a former defence minister, to the post last month. But the largely unchanged cabinet he unveiled late on Sunday to work with Lecornu sparked fierce criticism across the political spectrum.

Lecornu had faced the daunting task of finding approval in a deeply divided parliament for an austerity budget for next year. Lecornu's two immediate predecessors, Francois Bayrou and Michel Barnier, were ousted by the legislative chamber in a standoff over the spending plan.

France's public debt has reached a record high, official data showed last week. France's debt-to-GDP ratio is now the European Union's third-highest after Greece and Italy, and is close to twice the 60 per cent permitted under EU rules.