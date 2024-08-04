ETV Bharat / international

France Urges Nationals Living In Iran To Leave In View of 'Risk Of Military Escalation'

Women chant slogans while waving Palestinians flags during a rally in Baghdad, Iraq, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, to show support for Palestinians in Gaza and to condemn the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran. ( AP )

Paris: France on Sunday urged nationals living in Iran to "temporarily leave" if they could, warning Iranian airspace and airports could close as tensions mount with Israel.

"Due to the increased risk of military escalation and in view of the risk of Iranian airspace and airports being closed, it is recommended that those French residents with the means to do so temporarily leave the country," the foreign ministry said, two days after telling French visitors to leave as soon as possible.

Earlier in the day, France called on its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country "as soon as possible" amid fears of all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah and a broader regional conflict.

"In a highly volatile security context, we once again call the attention of French nationals, particularly those passing through, to the fact that direct commercial flights and ones with stopovers to France are still available, and we invite them to make their arrangements now to leave Lebanon as soon as possible," the foreign ministry said in its travel advice notice for Lebanon.

With its call, Paris is following the example of Washington and London, which had recommended their nationals to leave from Lebanon on Saturday. France estimates that some 23,000 of its citizens live in Lebanon, and last month around 10,000 French citizens were visiting the country.