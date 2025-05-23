ETV Bharat / international

France: Severe Drought Forces Northern Farmers To Turn To Irrigation

Carnin: No point in sowing, "it'll never sprout." Like endive grower Sébastien De Coninck, farmers in the North facing an exceptional drought are waiting for rain or increasingly relying on irrigation.

The thirty-year-old's village, Beuvry-la-Forêt, received eight times less rainfall between March and May than during the same period last year, which was particularly wet, he calculates as he scrapes the soil on his plot, causing a small cloud of dust to rise.

France: Severe Drought Forces Northern Farmers To Turn To Irrigation (AFP)

While sowing of the emblematic vegetable of the North generally takes place from April 15 to June 1, Sébastien De Coninck has so far only sown 12 of his 35 hectares of endives. The plots sown are not in the North, but in Oise and Pas-de-Calais.

Lands that he chose despite the distance because they are irrigated, unlike those surrounding the farm taken over from his parents in 2022, in the North.

This department received in three months, between February and the beginning of May, the amount of rain that usually falls in a month, and the northeast wind accentuated the drying out of the soil.

While the Var region has been experiencing deadly storms since Monday, the North is on "drought alert," with no water use restrictions at this stage. On Wednesday, part of the Pas-de-Calais region joined the regime.

A large part of Northern Europe, stretching from Scotland to the Netherlands, is affected by this intense drought, linked to a persistent high pressure system. In Belgium, the Uccle station, south of Brussels, has recorded a drought record since... 1893.

Like the end of July

In northern France, groundwater recharged significantly during the winter of 2023-24, marked by historic floods, and during the year 2024.