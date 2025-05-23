France: Severe Drought Forces Northern Farmers To Turn To Irrigation

Carnin: No point in sowing, "it'll never sprout." Like endive grower Sébastien De Coninck, farmers in the North facing an exceptional drought are waiting for rain or increasingly relying on irrigation.
The thirty-year-old's village, Beuvry-la-Forêt, received eight times less rainfall between March and May than during the same period last year, which was particularly wet, he calculates as he scrapes the soil on his plot, causing a small cloud of dust to rise.
While sowing of the emblematic vegetable of the North generally takes place from April 15 to June 1, Sébastien De Coninck has so far only sown 12 of his 35 hectares of endives. The plots sown are not in the North, but in Oise and Pas-de-Calais.
Lands that he chose despite the distance because they are irrigated, unlike those surrounding the farm taken over from his parents in 2022, in the North.
This department received in three months, between February and the beginning of May, the amount of rain that usually falls in a month, and the northeast wind accentuated the drying out of the soil.
While the Var region has been experiencing deadly storms since Monday, the North is on "drought alert," with no water use restrictions at this stage. On Wednesday, part of the Pas-de-Calais region joined the regime.
A large part of Northern Europe, stretching from Scotland to the Netherlands, is affected by this intense drought, linked to a persistent high pressure system. In Belgium, the Uccle station, south of Brussels, has recorded a drought record since... 1893.
Like the end of July
In northern France, groundwater recharged significantly during the winter of 2023-24, marked by historic floods, and during the year 2024.
But the top two meters of soil are now reaching "humidity levels normally found at the end of July," warns Bruno Jacquemin, deputy director of Météo France Nord. In terms of surface soil moisture, "we are approaching 65-year records."
According to him, soil moisture is "the first victim of global warming." With the soil and air warmer, "the water that the soil receives from spring to fall will evaporate much more quickly," damaging the layers useful for agriculture, the meteorologist explains.
Even if a few millimeters of rain are forecast in the coming days, they are hardly reassuring for Sébastien De Coninck. "We would need at least 20 mm to do a serious job" with endives, which, unlike potatoes, are sown very close to the surface, 1 or 2 centimeters deep, in the currently driest layer of soil, he emphasizes.
"Until five years ago, we didn't ask ourselves the question of irrigation in the North," but things are changing, because with or without it, "yields can vary by as much as twofold," the farmer points out.
The region is experiencing strong growth in irrigation, although it remains marginal. In 2020, 4% of the usable agricultural area in Hauts-de-France was irrigated, compared to just 0.7% in 1988, according to a report from the Ministry of Agriculture.
Solidarity
On another farm in the North, in Carnin, "if things continue like this, the watering will be on day and night from June onwards," notes market gardener Adrien Mastain. His rows of tender green lettuce under the spray of his rotating sprinkler contrast with a plot of unwatered leeks where the clods of earth are as hard as bricks.
Since 2020, he and his two partners have been spending 40,000 to 50,000 euros each year on their irrigation network, explains the market gardener, who is lucky enough to have boreholes on his farm.
Without irrigation, he would be below the break-even point this year, he said.
For other farmers in the North, solidarity is being shown between neighbors, through loans of irrigation systems to try to save spring plantings.
"It's all or nothing: last year it rained every other day and this year, nothing. Last year it was the slugs that were bothering us!" grimaces Olivier Lefebvre, a farmer in Fournes-en-Weppes.