France Prez Emmanuel Macron Pushes For India's Permanent Seat In UNSC Along With Brazil, Germany, Japan

New Delhi: Joining hands with many other countries, French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, extended support to India's bid for permanent membership at the United Nations Security Council.

During his address at the 79th United Nations General Assembly, Macron said, "France is in favour of the Security Council being expanded. Germany, Japan, India and Brazil should become permanent members, as well as two countries that Africa would designate to represent it."

He further noted that this reform alone would not be enough to restore the Council's effectiveness while calling for a change in the body's working methods, a limitation of the right of veto in cases of mass crimes, and more attention to operational decisions required for maintaining peace.

The push for UNSC reforms comes amid concerns and challenges faced by the UN in addressing the current global crisis including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the Gaza war.

Countries like India, Brazil, and Japan, which have significant political, economic, and military influence, do not have permanent seats. These nations argue that they should have a more substantial role in decision-making, given their contributions to global peace and security.

India's push for a permanent seat has gained momentum, especially at the Quad summit in the US that concluded recently. The quad leader's joint statement issued following the quad summit reiterated support for UNSC reform and emphasised the need to make it more inclusive and representative.

During his recent address at the 2nd G20 foreign ministers meeting held on the sidelines of UNGA 79, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the urgency of UN reforms to ensure representative, credible and effective multilateralism and expansion of UNSC in both categories.

He said, "The world has evolved into a smart, interconnected, and multi-polar arena; and its members have increased four-fold since the UN's inception. Yet, the UN remains a prisoner of the past. As a result, the UNSC struggles to fulfil its mandate of maintaining international peace and security, undermining its effectiveness and credibility. Without reforms, including expansion in both categories of UNSC membership, its lack of effectiveness will only continue".

"Expansion and proper representation in the permanent category is a particular imperative. Asia, Africa and Latin America- the Global South cannot continue to be shortchanged. They must be given their legitimate voices. Real change needs to happen, and happen fast", added Jaishankar.

