ETV Bharat / international

France Expecting Peak Temperatures As Heatwave Hits Europe

Paris: Paris was on red alert for high temperatures on Tuesday, with the top of the Eiffel Tower shut, polluting traffic banned and speed restrictions in place as a searing heatwave gripped Europe.

Mediterranean countries from the Iberian peninsula through France and Italy to the Balkans and Greece have been sweltering in a heatwave for several days, prompting health warnings and alerts about increased risk of wildfires.

Scientists say human-induced climate change is making such heatwave events more intense, frequent and widespread.

France Expecting Peak Temperatures As Heatwave Hits Europe (AFP)

Temperatures in France were expected to hit a peak on Tuesday, according to the Meteo France weather agency, with the highest extreme heat warning in place in 16 departments across the country.

A total of 68 others were on the second-highest level.

Meteo France forecast very high minimums ranging from 20-24 degrees Celsius "or slightly higher in some localised areas, and maximums reaching 36 to 40C with some peaks at 41C".

Operators of the Eiffel Tower shut the summit of the 330-metre (1,083-feet) high landmark at 1100 GMT on Monday and said it would remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday "due to the current heatwave".

Access to the first and second floors remained open but operators still urged caution.

"Remember to protect yourself from the sun and stay hydrated. Water fountains are available in the walkways leading to the esplanade," they said.

Across the Ile-de-France region which includes Paris, police said all but the least polluting vehicles would be banned from the roads from 0330 GMT to 2200 GMT because of high ozone pollution levels.

Speed limits of 20 kilometres (12.5 miles) per hour would also remain in some places.

Across the country, the government said it expected nearly 1,350 schools to be partially or completely shut -- nearly double the number on Monday -- with teachers complaining of overheated and unventilated classrooms making students unwell.

Warnings were issued for young children, older people and those with chronic illnesses.

"Heatwaves are deadly," said Akshay Deoras, a research scientist at the National Centre for Atmospheric Science and Department of Meteorology at the University of Reading, west of London.