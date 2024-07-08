ETV Bharat / international

France Elections 2024: Leftists Win Most Seats, But No Party Gets Majority; PM Attal Says He'll Resign

Far-left La France Insoumise - LFI - (France Unbowed) founder Jean-Luc Melenchon, right, clenches his fist with other party members after the second round of the legislative elections on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Paris. ( AP )

Paris: A leftist coalition, the New Popular Front, has won the most seats in the 2024 French legislative election, beating back a far-right surge but failing to win a majority. The outcome leaves France facing the stunning prospect of a hung parliament and threatens political paralysis in a pillar of the European Union and Olympic host country.

Who is Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the hard-left leader claiming victory?

Far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon has long been a figure on the left, first in the Socialist Party and as a senator. He founded the hard-left France Unbowed party in 2016 but failed to reach the presidential runoff in 2017 and 2022. He then allied his party with the Socialists, Communists and greens to form the New Popular Ecological and Social Union.

Mélenchon is a divisive figure who angers many moderates. The alliance fell into disarray because of divisions over the Hamas-Israel war. The France Unbowed party condemned the conduct of Israel’s war against Hamas and accused it of pursuing genocide against Palestinians. Party leaders denied antisemitism.

Then last month, Mélenchon’s party joined a similar alliance that was quickly thrown together for snap elections in response to the prospect of the far right gaining power. The alliance had more luck this time, winning the largest number of seats.

It’s official: French voters have rejected a far-right majority in favor of a surge on the left

According to the Interior Ministry, the leftist coalition has taken the most seats in parliament, with at least 181. Macron’s centrists have more than 160 seats. Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally have 143 seats after leading in the first round.

No majority for anyone. The unpopular Macron will have to form alliances to run the government. Many voters decided that keeping the far right from power was more important than anything else.

The new government: Unknowns and options