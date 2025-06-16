ETV Bharat / international

France Blocks Access To Israeli Arms Stands At Paris Air Show

At the Paris Air show, five Israeli arms manufacturers including Rafael were blocked by a black wall for displaying "offensive weapons" and violation of terms.

The French government, in the name of discrimination is trying to hide them from you!", at the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Israeli Pavillon during the 55th edition of the International Paris Air Show at the Paris–Le Bourget Airport, in Le Bourget, suburb of Paris on June 16, 2025. France on June 16, 2025, blocked access to the stands of five Israeli arms manufacturers at the Paris Air show for displaying "offensive weapons", according to a French government source. The stands were blocked off by black tarps for showing "offensive weapons", including those used in Gaza, which allegedly violated terms made with Israel, said the source. The Israeli government condemned the "scandalous" decision in a statement, calling it a form of "segregation" against the Israeli companies.
Attendees gather next to a panel displaying a gaffiti reading "Behind these walls are the best defense systems used by many countries. These systems are protecting the state of Israel these days. (AFP)
By AFP

Published : June 16, 2025 at 5:16 PM IST

Paris, France: France on Monday blocked access to the stands of five Israeli arms manufacturers at the Paris Air show for displaying "offensive weapons", according to a French government source.

A black wall blocked off stands run by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Rafael, Uvision, Elbit and Aeronautics for showing "offensive weapons", including those used in Gaza, which allegedly violated terms made with Israel, said the source.

Rafael, Elbit and IAI produce guided bombs and missiles, while Uvision and Aeronautics produce drones.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned the move on Monday as "outrageous" and called for it to be "immediately corrected".

"Israeli companies have signed contracts with the organisers...it's like creating an Israeli ghetto," he said on French television channel LCI.

The Israeli Ministry of Defence also denounced the decision in a statement, calling it a form of "segregation" against the Israeli companies.

"This outrageous and unprecedented decision reeks of policy-driven and commercial considerations," it added.

Some 75 companies related to weapons production were set to participate at the show which opened on Monday, with military jets, helicopters and drones on display.

Nine Israeli companies -- fewer than in the past -- were expected to have displays after a French court rejected a bid by NGOs to ban them over their alleged role in the Gaza conflict.

More than 2,400 companies from 48 countries are showing off their hardware at the weeklong event at the Le Bourget airfield on the outskirts of the French capital.

Four other Israeli stands remained open on Monday.

