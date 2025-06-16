ETV Bharat / international

France Blocks Access To Israeli Arms Stands At Paris Air Show

Attendees gather next to a panel displaying a gaffiti reading "Behind these walls are the best defense systems used by many countries. These systems are protecting the state of Israel these days. ( AFP )

Paris, France: France on Monday blocked access to the stands of five Israeli arms manufacturers at the Paris Air show for displaying "offensive weapons", according to a French government source.

A black wall blocked off stands run by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Rafael, Uvision, Elbit and Aeronautics for showing "offensive weapons", including those used in Gaza, which allegedly violated terms made with Israel, said the source.

Rafael, Elbit and IAI produce guided bombs and missiles, while Uvision and Aeronautics produce drones.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned the move on Monday as "outrageous" and called for it to be "immediately corrected".

"Israeli companies have signed contracts with the organisers...it's like creating an Israeli ghetto," he said on French television channel LCI.

The Israeli Ministry of Defence also denounced the decision in a statement, calling it a form of "segregation" against the Israeli companies.