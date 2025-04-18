ETV Bharat / international

Four Indian Nationals Trapped In Job Scam Repatriated From Myanmar

The four Indian nationals trapped in a job scam were handed over to the Indian mission by local authorities who brought them to Yangon.

The four Indian nationals trapped in a job scam were handed over to the Indian mission by local authorities who brought them to Yangon.
Myanmar Flag (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 18, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST

1 Min Read

Yangon (Myanmar): Four Indian nationals trapped in a job scam in Myanmar were repatriated to India, according to an official statement on Friday. The Indian embassy here announced that it secured an exit permit from the Myanmar authorities. It also warned others against fraudulent job offers.

"We facilitated exit permit by Myanmar authorities for these 4 Indian nationals from Myawaddy compounds and repatriation thru' Yangon y'day," it said in a post on X.

"We strongly advise against such job offers and entry/exit without border immigration in Myanmar/Thailand, which can restrict future entry," it added.

The Indian nationals were released from Myawaddy cyber-scam networks and brought from the Hpa-An city to Yangon by local authorities, who handed them over to the Indian mission, according to an earlier post by the embassy.

There has been an increase in the incidents of Indian nationals falling victim to the international crime syndicates active in the Myawaddy region on the Myanmar-Thailand border. A pop-up image on the embassy's website also warns Indian nationals to be wary of such job offers.

"...It is reiterated that Indian nationals should not accept such job offers floated through social media platforms or other unverified sources. Indian nationals are advised to check/verify credentials of foreign employers through the Indian Embassy located in that country," it says.

Yangon (Myanmar): Four Indian nationals trapped in a job scam in Myanmar were repatriated to India, according to an official statement on Friday. The Indian embassy here announced that it secured an exit permit from the Myanmar authorities. It also warned others against fraudulent job offers.

"We facilitated exit permit by Myanmar authorities for these 4 Indian nationals from Myawaddy compounds and repatriation thru' Yangon y'day," it said in a post on X.

"We strongly advise against such job offers and entry/exit without border immigration in Myanmar/Thailand, which can restrict future entry," it added.

The Indian nationals were released from Myawaddy cyber-scam networks and brought from the Hpa-An city to Yangon by local authorities, who handed them over to the Indian mission, according to an earlier post by the embassy.

There has been an increase in the incidents of Indian nationals falling victim to the international crime syndicates active in the Myawaddy region on the Myanmar-Thailand border. A pop-up image on the embassy's website also warns Indian nationals to be wary of such job offers.

"...It is reiterated that Indian nationals should not accept such job offers floated through social media platforms or other unverified sources. Indian nationals are advised to check/verify credentials of foreign employers through the Indian Embassy located in that country," it says.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIANS REPATRIATED FROM MYANMARINDIAN NATIONALS JOB SCAMINDIAN NATIONALS REPATRIATED

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Love With Urdu, Barabanki Man Retells The Ramayana Through 7,000 Couplets In 500 Pages

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Assassin's Creed Shadows Review: A Gorgeous World, A Familiar Tale

Kashmiri Carpet Weaving In Photos: How Trump Tariffs Threaten This Centuries-Old Industry

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.