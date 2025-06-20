ETV Bharat / international

Fostering Effective Energy Transition 2025 Report Warns Of CO2 Emissions Despite Renewables Boom

The 2025 edition of the Fostering Effective Energy Transition report arrives amid growing geopolitical, technological and climate-related disruption. The Energy Transition Index (ETI) offers a long term view of how energy systems evolve across countries, building on 15 years of energy transition bench marking at the Forum.

Overall, 65% of countries improved their ETI scores in 2025, but only 28% simultaneously advanced across security, equity and sustainability, reflecting uneven progress. Sweden, Finland and Denmark retained the top three ranks, reflecting strong infrastructure, diverse low-carbon energy systems and long-term policy stability. China’s rank reached an all-time high of 12th place, driven by strong innovation capacity and the world’s largest clean energy investment volumes. The US ranked 17th, due in large part to strong security and improved sustainability. India advanced in energy efficiency and investment capacity.

Nordics, continued to top the ETI rankings, supported by diversified energy systems and institutional strength – but faced challenges with grid congestion, high prices and delivery bottlenecks. Notably, Nigeria made strong progress, rising from 109th place in 2016 to 61st in 2025.

Highlights

Latvia and the United Arab Emirates posted some of the fastest score gains, demonstrating the power of clean energy adoption and targeted reforms.

China reached fifth globally in transition readiness, largely due to its innovation ecosystem and recent political commitments, including an economy-wide emissions reduction plan.

Japan combined world-leading energy access and strong innovation with renewed momentum through updated emissions targets.

The US led in energy security, while India advanced in energy efficiency and investment capacity.

While 77 of 118 countries improved their scores in 2025, the share of countries advancing across all three energy dimensions was only 28%, highlighting that the majority still progressed unevenly.

Major economies showed selective gains with potential to lead. China led emerging Asia, with a 2.2% y-o-y ETI score gain and the fifth highest transition readiness score globally – driven by strong innovation ecosystems and financial

capacity. The US grew its score by 0.6% y-o-y and topped the security dimension, supported by supply diversity and robust infrastructure.

India advanced in energy intensity, CH4 emissions and regulations and financial investments.

Brazil led Latin America with steady progress in clean energy adoption and improved equity. Saudi Arabia, the second-best scorer in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan region, improved in security and was the country that improved the fastest in renewable capacity build-out.

Despite continued expansion of renewables and improvement in energy efficiency, energy-related CO2 emissions reached a record high of 37.8 billion tonnes.

Top 10 performers in the ETI 2025

The highest-ranking countries on the ETI continue to demonstrate what effective and resilient energy transition pathways can look like. In 2025, the top 10 performers continued to consist predominantly of advanced economies, most notably from Northern and Western Europe.