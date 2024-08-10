ETV Bharat / international

Former YouTube CEO And Longtime Google Executive Susan Wojcicki Dies Of Cancer At 56

San Francisco(United States): Tech pioneer and former YouTube chief Susan Wojcicki, who played an instrumental role in the rise of Google, has died at the age of 56 after battling lung cancer, her husband announced Friday.

Wojcicki, one of the most prominent women in Silicon Valley, spent nearly two decades helping transform Google from the search engine startup that was launched in her garage to a global tech behemoth.

At YouTube, which Google acquired in 2006, Wojcicki helmed operations for nearly a decade, before stepping down last year to focus on her family, health and personal projects.

Her husband, Dennis Troper, wrote on Facebook that she had been living with lung cancer for the last two years. "My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today," he wrote.

"Susan was not just my best friend and partner in life, but a brilliant mind, a loving mother, and a dear friend to many. Her impact on our family and the world was immeasurable."

Wojcicki was working at Intel when her friends Sergey Brin and Larry Page set up shop in the garage of her Menlo Park, California home in 1998. A year later, she joined the company as its 16th employee and first marketing manager.