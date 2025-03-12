ETV Bharat / international

Former Nepal PM Prachanda Asks People To Gather In Large Numbers To Protect Democracy

Kathmandu: Former Nepal prime minister and chairman of the main opposition CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has asked people to be ready to gather in large numbers in Kathmandu when the party organises a protest to protect democracy and the Constitution.

Prachanda made this statement on Sunday pointing to the demonstration organised by supporters of former King Gyanendra as he returned to Kathmandu from Pokhara. “Various corrupt and opportunistic elements are attempting to undermine the system and seize the rights of the people under various pretexts,” he said.

“It is the responsibility of the Maoists to foil all such conspiracies in their buds and protect the rights won by the people and we will not shy away from this responsibility. "Now we have adopted a policy of strengthening all ethnic regional fronts by reviving even the inactive fronts. We will gradually make all fronts active through organising gatherings,” he added.

Efforts are being made to reverse the democratic rights and sovereignty vested on the people established through a long struggle and it is our responsibility not to let the country be taken over by regressive forces, he said.

He also criticised the current government led by K P Sharma Oli, claiming that it is trying to protect the corrupt and punish those doing a good job, which has created opportunity to the pro-monarchist forces to fish in troubled waters.