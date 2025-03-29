ETV Bharat / international

Former Nepal King Gyanendra Fined By Kathmandu Civic Body For Vandalism

Kathmandu: Former King Gyanendra Shah was on Saturday issued a letter demanding a fine by Kathmandu's civic body following the damage caused to public property and environment during the pro-monarchy protests in parts of the Nepalese capital a day before.

Parts of Kathmandu on Friday witnessed a tense situation after pro-monarchy protesters pelted stones, attacked the office of a political party, set fire to vehicles and looted shops in the Tinkune-Baneshwor area of Kathmandu.

Two people, including a TV cameraman, were killed and 110 others injured in the clashes between the security personnel and the pro-monarchy protesters.

As the protest was organised on the call of Gyanendra Shah, Kathmandu Metropolitan City's (KMC) mayor Balendra Shah sent a letter to his residence at Nirmala Niwas at Maharjgunj on the outskirt of Kathmandu asking him to pay Nepali Rupees 7,93,000 as compensation against the damage.

In the letter sent to the former monarch, copies of which were released to the media, the KMC said that the protest organised with the call of the former monarch had damaged various properties belonging to the metropolis and affected the environment of the capital city.