Chinmoy Krishna Das Denied Bail By Bangladesh Court

Dhaka: A court in Bangladesh on Thursday denied bail to a Hindu priest and a former ISKCON leader in a sedition case. Chinmoy Krishna Das was not brought to court for the hearing and appeared virtually.

Das, formerly with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), was arrested at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on November 25.

At the hearing, “the state objected to the bail, saying that it was a sedition case and the highest punishment was life in prison,” Nazim Uddin Chowdhury, president of the Chattogram District Bar Association, was quoted as saying by BDNews24.com.

“Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Saiful Islam rejected the bail plea after hearing arguments from both sides for around 30 minutes,” Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Advocate Mofizul Haque Bhuiyan told The Daily Star. Das' lawyer, Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, said they plan to appeal to the High Court for bail, it added.