Former Diplomat Preeti Saran Appointed Chair Of Key UN Body

New York: Former diplomat Preeti Saran has been elected as the chair of the prestigious UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR), in recognition of her rich experience in handling complex multilateral issues.

The CESCR is a key body of the United Nations that has been tasked with overseeing the implementation of international covenants on economic and social rights by the member nations.

In her distinguished career with the Indian Foreign Service spread over 36 years, Ambassador Saran served in various capacities in India as well as in Indian missions in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas. India's Geneva-based permanent mission to the UN said Saran's election to the top post is a recognition of New Delhi's contribution and leadership in promoting human rights globally.

The CESCR operates under the administrative control of the UN Human Rights Commission. Ambassador Saran superannuated from service after serving as the secretary (east) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) from March 2016 to September 2018.