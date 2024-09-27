ETV Bharat / international

Former Defense Minister Ishiba To Be The New Japanese PM, Will Assume Office Next Week

Shigeru Ishiba, center, acknowledges after he was elected as new head of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) party during the part's leadership election on Friday ( AP )

Tokyo (Japan): Japan’s ruling party on Friday picked former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba as leader, setting him up to become prime minister next week.

The party leadership win is a ticket to the top job because the Liberal Democratic Party’s ruling coalition currently controls the parliament.

Considered a defence policy expert, Ishiba has proposed an Asian version of the NATO military alliance and a more equal Japan-U.S. security alliance. Ishiba is a supporter of Taiwan’ 's democracy. He calls for the establishment of a disaster management agency in one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

Ishiba beat out Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi, a staunch conservative who was running to become the country's first female prime minister.

A record nine lawmakers, including two women, ran in a vote decided by LDP members of parliament and about 1 million dues-paying party members. That’s only 1% of the country’s eligible voters.