ETV Bharat / international

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki To Lead Nepal's Interim Government

Kathmandu: Nepal's former Chief Justice Sushila Karki is set to lead an interim government, the Nepalese President's office announced on Friday, ending days of political uncertainty after the abrupt resignation of prime minister K P Sharma Oli earlier this week following wide-spread protests.

After hectic consultations and negotiations among various stakeholders Karki's name was announced as the head of the caretaker government that will conduct fresh parliamentary elections. Widely respected for her tenure as Nepal's first woman Chief Justice, Karki, 73, is set to script history by becoming the Himalayan nation's first woman prime minister.

Karki was chosen to lead the interim government after a meeting between President Ramchandra Paudel, Nepal's top military brass, and the youth protesters, who spearheaded the anti-government protests. She will take the oath of office at 9 pm, Kiran Pokharel, the president's press advisor said.

A meeting held between President Paudel, the Nepal Army chief and representatives of the 'Gen Z' protesters agreed on Karki's name to head the interim government. Soon after taking oath, Karki will form a small cabinet and at its first meeting of the cabinet, she is likely to recommend to the president dissolution of the Parliament as per an understanding reached among various stakeholders, sources said.

President Paudel also consulted leaders of all major political parties, legal experts and civil society leaders separately before deciding to appoint Karki as the caretaker prime minister. Oli quit on Tuesday following the violent youth-led agitation.

The major demands by the Gen Z protesters included checking corruption, ending political disorder, and nepotism, and lifting a ban on the social media sites. That ban was lifted on Monday night.

Earlier on Friday, Speaker of Nepal's House of Representatives Devaraj Ghimire and Chairman of the National Assembly Narayan Dahal called for resolving the ongoing political deadlock "within the framework of the Constitution."

"The rule of law and constitutionalism must not be bypassed," said a joint statement, issued after a meeting between Ghimire and Dahal. They also urged all parties to address the demands of protesters and commit to a stronger, more prosperous democracy.