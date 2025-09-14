ETV Bharat / international

'Not Here To Taste The Power, Vandalism Will Be Investigated': Karki Assumes Charge As Nepal's Interim PM

Kathmandu: Former Chief Justice of Nepal Supreme Court Sushila Karki took charge as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal on Sunday, becoming the first woman PM of the Himalayan country.

In her first official statement after taking charge as the interim PM, she emphasised that the incident of vandalism would be investigated. "Those involved in the incident of vandalism will be investigated," Said Karki.

"My team and I are not here to taste the power. We won't stay for more than 6 months. We will hand over the responsibility to the new parliament. We won’t succeed without your support," she said.

The 73-year-old former jurist took charge two days later, beginning her tenure by paying tribute at the Martyrs' Memorial in Lainchaur on Sunday morning before proceeding to Singha Durbar. She commenced her official duties from the Home Ministry's building, as the Prime Minister's Office had been shifted there following the arson attack on Tuesday that damaged the main complex.

One of her first decisions was to extend immediate relief to victims of last week's violent demonstrations. Chief Secretary Eknarayan Aryal confirmed that those killed during the protests would be recognised as martyrs, with their families receiving financial support of Rs 1 million each. According to The Kathmandu Post, the government has also ensured free medical treatment for 134 injured protesters and 57 injured police personnel.

Ministries have been directed to prepare comprehensive reports detailing the damages sustained during the protests, The Himalayan Times reported. The protests, which escalated into widespread unrest, have claimed 72 lives so far, including 59 demonstrators, 10 inmates, and three police officers, according to local media accounts.

Her appointment as the interim PM came after the protesters collectively endorsed her name as their nominee for the interim position, citing her integrity and independence, following the resignation of the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Karki's selection marks a rare moment of consensus in Nepal's politics. Chosen through a public vote held by Gen Z leaders on the online platform Discord, she emerged as the most popular and acceptable figure, not only among the youth movement but also among traditional political forces seeking stability and credibility in a time of upheaval.