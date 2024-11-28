ETV Bharat / international

Former British Soldier Convicted Of Passing On Sensitive Information To Iranian Govt

London: A former British soldier whose audacious escape from a London prison spurred a dayslong search was convicted on Thursday of passing on sensitive information to the Iranian intelligence service.

Daniel Khalife, 23, was found guilty by a jury in Woolwich Crown Court of violations of Britain's Official Secrets Act by collecting information useful to an enemy — Iran. He was cleared of a charge of planting fake bombs in his military barracks.

Prosecutors said Khalife played a “cynical game” by claiming he wanted to be a spy after he had delivered a large amount of restricted and classified material to Iran, including the names of special forces officers.

Khalife testified that he had been in touch with people in the Iranian government but that it was all part of a ploy to ultimately work as a double-agent for Britain, a scheme he said he got from watching the TV show “Homeland.” “I wanted to utilize my background to further our national security,” he told jurors.

Defence lawyer Gul Nawaz Hussein said Khalife’s aspirations to be James Bond were naïve, stupid and bordered on slapstick. He said his client was more “Scooby Doo” than “007.” Khalife’s case did not receive much attention until he escaped from a London prison in September 2023 and went on the run for three days.

Khalife was being held on the charges in Wandsworth Prison when he escaped from the kitchen by strapping himself to the bottom of a delivery truck. He was ultimately nabbed on a canal path. During his trial, Khalife pleaded guilty to the escape but continued to contest the spying charges.