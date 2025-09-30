ETV Bharat / international

Former Aide To German Far-Right Lawmaker In The European Parliament Is Convicted Of Spying For China

Jian Guo, a German citizen, was sentenced Tuesday to four years and nine months in prison for spying for China.

Journalists wait outside the Dresden Higher Regional Court in Dresden, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.
Journalists wait outside the Dresden Higher Regional Court in Dresden, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (AP)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : September 30, 2025 at 2:34 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Berlin: A man who worked for a prominent German far-right lawmaker in the European Parliament was convicted Tuesday of spying for China for more than four years, according to German news agency dpa.

Jian Guo, a German citizen, was accused of working for a Chinese intelligence service and of repeatedly passing on information on negotiations and decisions in the EU Parliament between September 2019 and April 2024, when he was arrested. He was sentenced Tuesday to four years and nine months in prison, dpa reported.

China’s foreign ministry last year said reports in Europe about Chinese spying are all “hyping up with an aim to smear and suppress China.” Guo also snooped on Chinese dissidents in Germany and gathered information on prominent politicians with the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD. The federal prosecutor has named him as Jian G., in line with the country’s privacy rules. His former boss, far-right lawmaker Maximilian Krah, previously identified him.

Earlier this month, Germany’s parliament lifted Krah’s immunity in connection with allegations that he also had ties to China and was involved in corruption and spying scandals. Lifting his immunity as a lawmaker was a necessary step for authorities to prosecute him. Authorities searched his home and offices under a court order.

Krah denies wrongdoing and says the allegations are politically motivated. AfD last year banned Krah from EU elections weeks after he told an Italian newspaper that not all members of the Nazis’ elite SS unit, which was involved in major war crimes during World War II, were war criminals. Still, he won a seat in the German parliament earlier this year as part of the party’s historic gains in the Bundestag during the national election.

Read More

  1. Man Held In Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer For Spying For Pakistan
  2. Britain Spy Chief Says He Sees No Evidence Putin Wants To Negotiate Peace In Ukraine

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHINAEUROPEAN PARLIAMENTJIAN GUOGERMAN CHINESE SPYGERMAN CITIZEN CONVICTED OF SPYING

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

Durgabari’s Puja In Ranchi Exemplifies Traditions Nurtured By Faith And Discipline

Only 10% of Indian students receive career guidance: Experts Warn AI Can’t Replace Human Career Counsellors

Delhi Sees Hottest September Morning In 6 Years: Why This Sudden Heat and Humidity?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.