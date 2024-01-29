Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra begins a three-day visit to Bhutan amid tension with China

New Delhi: India's foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Monday began his three-day visit to Bhutan, marking the first high-level visit from New Delhi after the formation of a new government under People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Tshering Tobgay. The visit assumes significance as it is taking place in the backdrop of China and Bhutan considering quickly resolving their border issue, which is likely to have an impact on India's security concerns.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Foreign Secretary Kwatra will receive an audience with the King of Bhutan. He will also call on the Prime Minister, foreign Minister and meet with the Foreign Secretary of Bhutan and other senior officials of the Royal Government. The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between Bhutan and India.

It is pertinent to note that last year in Beijing, Bhutan’s the then Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji met with Wang Yi, his Chinese counterpart. According to a Chinese readout following the discussions, "Bhutan fully adheres to the one-China principle and is prepared to collaborate with China to resolve the boundary dispute as soon as possible and move the diplomatic process toward establishing diplomatic ties".

'The conclusion of boundary negotiations and the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Bhutan fully serve the long-term and fundamental interests of the country and nation of Bhutan. China is ready to work with Bhutan in the same direction, seize the historic opportunity, complete this important process as soon as possible, and fix and develop China-Bhutan friendly relations in legal form", the Chinese statement read following the meeting last year.

Since the negotiations between China and Bhutan over their boundary dispute may affect New Delhi’s security interests, particularly in the Doklam triangular dispute, New Delhi has been closely monitoring the developments. China and Bhutan decided in August 2023 to move quickly and concurrently to execute a three-step roadmap to end their boundary dispute.

Bhutan and China signed the “three-step roadmap” agreement in October 2021 to amp up talks to settle their boundary issue. The agreement was signed four years after China attempted to build a road across territory that Bhutan claimed was its own, resulting in a 73-day standoff between the Chinese and Indian forces at the Doklam tripoint.