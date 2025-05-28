ETV Bharat / international

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Meets US Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler In Washington

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met US Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler in Washington to advance bilateral cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, the Indian Embassy in Washington said. The engagement marked a significant step toward advancing high-level collaboration between New Delhi and Washington in areas of strategic importance. The meeting focused on strengthening existing frameworks and building momentum on key tech and trade initiatives between the two nations.

Misri is currently on a three-day visit to the United States, during which he is scheduled to meet senior officials of the Trump administration, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

The visit is a follow-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States in February 2025, when both sides launched the India-US COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology) -- a framework designed to enhance strategic cooperation for the 21st century, the MEA said.