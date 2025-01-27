ETV Bharat / international

Foreign Secretary Misri In Beijing For Talks With Chinese Officials

Beijing: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived here Sunday for a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with Chinese officials, in the second such high-profile visit from India to China in less than one-and-a-half months.

The visit of Misri, who was also the former Ambassador to China, is taking place on Republic Day ahead of the celebrations of China's Spring Festival and the Chinese New Year, beginning on January 29, during which the country will officially shut down for a week.

Soon after his arrival, Misri met Liu Jianchao, head of the influential International Department of the ruling Communist Party, which sets the tone for China’s foreign policy.

The two sides exchanged views on jointly implementing the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthening exchanges and dialogues, and promoting the improvement and healthy and stable development of China-India relations, as well as international and regional issues of common concern, state-run Global Times reported.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that Foreign Secretary Misri will be visiting Beijing on January 26 and 27 "for a meeting of the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister mechanism between India and China".

"The resumption of this bilateral mechanism flows from the agreement at the leadership level to discuss the next steps for India-China relations, including in the political, economic, and people-to-people domains," it said in a brief statement.

On Friday, China welcomed Misri's visit and sounded positive about its outcome, saying the development followed a series of interactions between top leaders and officials from both countries after over four years of stalled ties over the Ladakh military standoff.

"We welcome Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri's travel to China for the meeting of the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister mechanism between China and India," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here.

Mao said that last October, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached important common understandings on improving and growing bilateral relations during their meeting in October on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia.