Foreign Secretary Concludes Nepal Visit, Invites PM Oli To India

Kathmandu: Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday concluded his two-day Nepal visit and returned home. During the visit, Misri also handed over a formal invitation to Nepal Prime Minister Oli for a visit to India. "Foreign Secretary handed over a formal invitation to Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli from the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, to visit India on mutually convenient dates," a release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu stated.

FS Misri was on an official visit to Nepal from 17-18 August 2025 at the invitation of the Foreign Secretary of Nepal, Amrit Bahadur Rai.

During the visit, the Foreign Secretary called on the President of Nepal, Ramchandra Paudel, the Prime Minister of Nepal, K.P. Sharma Oli, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Arzu Rana Deuba.

"He conveyed to them greetings from the leadership in India and briefed them on the progress being made in various aspects of the mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation between the two countries," the release added.

Apart from the call-ons, the Indian and Nepali Foreign Secretaries held wide-ranging discussions, reviewed the progress made in various bilateral initiatives, and discussed opportunities for further collaboration, including possible outcomes that could form a part of PM Oli's forthcoming visit to India.