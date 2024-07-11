For India, BIMSTEC Represents Intersection Of Its 'Neighbourhood First Outlook': S Jaishankar

New Delhi: For India, BIMSTEC represents the intersection of its 'Neighbourhood First' outlook, the 'Act East Policy' and the 'SAGAR' vision, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers meeting here on Thursday.

In his opening remarks at the 2nd BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers meeting, S Jaishankar said, "For India, BIMSTEC represents the intersection of its 'Neighbourhood First' outlook, the 'Act East Policy' and the 'SAGAR' vision. Each of these endeavours is being purposed with a specific focus on the Bay of Bengal, where collaborative potential has long remained underrealised."

"Our challenge is to change that for the better and to do so rapidly. The retreat is meant to exchange ideas openly, candidly and fruitfully. We all benefited from the last such exercise in Bangkok. This one now has particular importance as it serves to prepare strong outcomes for the Summit to be held later in the year", added the External Affairs Minister.

He reiterated that India's message should be clear that it is determined to infuse new energies, new resources and a new commitment into cooperation among the Bay of Bengal nations.

He further noted that the BIMSTEC Charter, for a start, has come into effect from 20 May this year. "Global and regional developments also make it imperative that we find more solutions amongst ourselves", added Jaishankar

The External Affairs Minister pointed out that there are longstanding goals such as capacity building and economic cooperation that have acquired a new urgency. And not least, a grouping that is so complementary and so congenial in its membership should surely harbour higher aspirations. He expressed hope that these would be expressed as shared and ambitious BIMSTEC Vision.

The retreat presents an opportunity for the Foreign Ministers of the BIMSTEC countries to discuss, in an informal setting, avenues to broaden and deepen cooperation across various sectors including in the fields of security, connectivity, trade and investment, people-to-people contacts etc, in the Bay of Bengal region and littoral. The first edition of the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat was held in Bangkok, Thailand on 17 July 2023.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), brings together seven countries of South and South East Asia for multifaceted cooperation.