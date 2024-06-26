For A Change, US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Talks Cricket, Sheds Light On Gentleman's Game's Future In His Country

Washington: What's common between cricket and politics? Perhaps very little except the fact that two topics elicit public interest and craze. Now ask US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti about his take on cricket. Until now, it seemed for a diplomatic official of a highest rank from USA such as Garcetti, a country known for its love for baseball and basketball, to talk about the gentleman's game, which is yet to get popularity in that country.

Also, it is not that often he gets an opportunity to talk about cricket. The USA's stunning win over powerhouse Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup has enthused Garcetti, who said the win is sure to give cricket a solid foothold in the USA.

The co-hosts shocked former champions Pakistan via Super Over in a Group A league match of the ICC showpiece on June 6 at Dallas.

Consequently, the Babar Azam-led side bowed out of the event without entering the Super Eights. "Cricket is a religion, as we often say in India. I think it is a great sport that is only just beginning to take off here in America. But given the number of Indians, South Asians, Australians, Kiwis, South Africans, Brits that live in America or are immigrants to America, it already has an amazing base," Garcetti told PTI in an interview.



"I can't wait to see it take off and one day be one of the great sports of America," he added. Garcetti said he has now become a cricket fan. I have become a cricket nut, as everybody knows. I love cricket. I think more and more Americans are learning to love a game that, you know, we played 150 years ago, he said.



Garcetti hailed the entry of the USA into the Super Eights as a landmark moment. "I can't believe we upset Pakistan. We beat Bangladesh before the World Cup started, and that we came close to beating India. I say close, because as a US ambassador to India, it's the perfect outcome. We came close, but the Indians aren't upset with me that we beat you. We advanced to the next round," he said.



Garcetti said getting cricket featured in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 was an important step. When I helped put cricket into the Olympics here in America for 2028, I did that almost as much as a gift to India as it was to the rest of the cricket-loving world.

"I know how important it is to the Indian fan, to the Indian soul," Garcetti signed off.