Florida Will Launch Criminal Probe Into Apparent Assassination Attempt Of Trump, Governor Says

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Gov Ron DeSantis on Tuesday said that Florida law enforcement will launch a state-level criminal probe of the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers remarks and answers questions at a news conference Monday (AP Photo)

West Palm Beach (USA): Florida law enforcement will launch a state-level criminal probe of the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump, Gov Ron DeSantis said Tuesday. DeSantis told reporters that the suspect is believed to have committed state law violations."

DeSantis' announcement comes a day after Ryan Routh was charged with federal firearms crimes. Routh did not fire any shots, never had Trump in his line of sight and sped away after an agent who spotted him shot in his direction, officials said. He was arrested in a neighboring county.

