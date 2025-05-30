ETV Bharat / international

At Least 88 People Dead After Floods Submerge Market Town In Nigeria

Husseini Isah of the National Emergency Management State said that many more are still at risk, with rescue efforts underway.

At Least 88 People Dead After Floods Submerge Market Town In Nigeria
Houses are seen submerged in water in a flooded area in Adaha, on October 22, 2024. (AFP)
author img

By PTI

Published : May 30, 2025 at 5:37 PM IST

1 Min Read

Abuja: At least 88 people have been confirmed dead after floods submerged Mokwa, a market town in Nigeria's Niger State, on Thursday, an official said.

Husseini Isah of the National Emergency Management State said that many more are still at risk, with rescue efforts underway on Friday. Earlier reports said at least 20 died.

"The number keeps rising," Isah told The Associated Press. "But at the last count, 88 bodies have been recovered."

The floods were triggered by torrential rains that lasted for several hours. According to local reports quoting residents and local government officials, a dam collapse in a nearby town worsened the situation.

Abuja: At least 88 people have been confirmed dead after floods submerged Mokwa, a market town in Nigeria's Niger State, on Thursday, an official said.

Husseini Isah of the National Emergency Management State said that many more are still at risk, with rescue efforts underway on Friday. Earlier reports said at least 20 died.

"The number keeps rising," Isah told The Associated Press. "But at the last count, 88 bodies have been recovered."

The floods were triggered by torrential rains that lasted for several hours. According to local reports quoting residents and local government officials, a dam collapse in a nearby town worsened the situation.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NIGERIA88 DEADFLOODSNIGERIA FLOODS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.