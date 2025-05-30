At Least 88 People Dead After Floods Submerge Market Town In Nigeria

Abuja: At least 88 people have been confirmed dead after floods submerged Mokwa, a market town in Nigeria's Niger State, on Thursday, an official said.

Husseini Isah of the National Emergency Management State said that many more are still at risk, with rescue efforts underway on Friday. Earlier reports said at least 20 died.

"The number keeps rising," Isah told The Associated Press. "But at the last count, 88 bodies have been recovered."

The floods were triggered by torrential rains that lasted for several hours. According to local reports quoting residents and local government officials, a dam collapse in a nearby town worsened the situation.