Flooding in Bangladesh Not Caused by Release of Water from Indian Dam on Gumti River, MEA Clarifies

New Delhi: India on Thursday dismissed Bangladesh's accusation against India of causing flood in the country's eight districts. The Ministry of External Affairs said 'this is factually incorrect'. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "We have seen concerns being expressed in Bangladesh that the current situation of flood in districts on the eastern borders of Bangladesh has been caused by the opening of the Dumbur dam upstream of the Gumti river in Tripura. This is factually not correct."

Amid the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the students of Jagannath University blamed India for the floods and staged a protest march on Wednesday. The students alleged that the floods were caused after India opened the sluice gates of the Dumboor and Gazaldoba dams without informing Dhaka.

"We would like to point out that the catchment areas of Gumti river that flows through India and Bangladesh have witnessed the heaviest rains of this year over the last few days", the MEA said.

The flood in Bangladesh is primarily due to waters from these large catchments downstream of the dam, the Ministry of External Affairs clarified on Thursday. The Dumbur dam is located quite far from the border over 120 km upstream of Bangladesh. It is a low height (about 30m) dam that generates power that feeds into a grid and from which Bangladesh also draws 40 MW power from Tripura.

Along the about 120 kn river course we have three water level observation sites at Amarpur, Sonamura and Sonamura 2. Heavy rainfall has been continuing since August 21 in the whole of Tripura and adjoining districts of Bangladesh. In the event of heavy inflow, automatic release has been observed.