ETV Bharat / international

Flood Kills 39, Missing 11 In Different Districts Across Nepal

author img

By PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

Due to inclement weather and torrential rainfall in several parts of Nepal, at least 39 people died and 11 others remained missing, sources confirmed.

Flood Kills 39, Missing 11 In Different Districts Across Nepal
Representational Image (ANI)

Kathmandu: Floods caused by incessant rain killed at least 39 people in Nepal, according to a media report on Saturday. Parts of Nepal have been inundated with rainfall since Friday, prompting disaster authorities to warn of flash floods.

Nine persons were killed in Kathmandu, 16 in Lalitpur, five in Bhaktapur, three in Kavrepalanchowk, two each in Panchthar and Dhankuta, and one each from Jhapa and Dhading, myrepublica.com reported. A total of 11 people are missing in the floods.

Police reported that 226 houses have been submerged in Kathmandu and a rescue team of around 3,000 security personnel has been deployed from the Nepal Police in the affected areas.

Kathmandu: Floods caused by incessant rain killed at least 39 people in Nepal, according to a media report on Saturday. Parts of Nepal have been inundated with rainfall since Friday, prompting disaster authorities to warn of flash floods.

Nine persons were killed in Kathmandu, 16 in Lalitpur, five in Bhaktapur, three in Kavrepalanchowk, two each in Panchthar and Dhankuta, and one each from Jhapa and Dhading, myrepublica.com reported. A total of 11 people are missing in the floods.

Police reported that 226 houses have been submerged in Kathmandu and a rescue team of around 3,000 security personnel has been deployed from the Nepal Police in the affected areas.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NEPAL FLOOD KILLS 39NEPAL FLOODS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.