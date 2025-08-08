ETV Bharat / international

Flash Floods Kill At Least 10 People And Leave 33 Missing In Northwestern China

Rescuers use inflatable boat to ferry people across a flooded road following a heavy downpours prompted the city government to order the suspension of businesses and outdoor activities, in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. ( AP )

Beijing: At least 10 people died and 33 were missing after flash foods in Yuzhong County in China’s northwestern Gansu province, Chinese state media reported Friday. Heavy rains since Thursday had triggered flash floods and at least one landslide in mountainous areas near the city of Lanzhou, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The downpour knocked out power and telecommunications services in the Xinglong Mountain area, stranding more than 4,000 people across four villages. Three people were missing after a landslide in the village of Maliantan in Yuzhong County late Thursday.

Maximum rainfall in the area had reached 195 millimeters (7.7 inches) by early Friday, according to Lanzhou local authorities. Chinese President Xi Jinping urged all-out rescue and flood prevention efforts.