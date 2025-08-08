Essay Contest 2025

ETV Bharat / international

Flash Floods Kill At Least 10 People And Leave 33 Missing In Northwestern China

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged all-out rescue and flood prevention efforts.

Flash Floods Kill At Least 10 People And Leave 33 Missing In Northwestern China
Rescuers use inflatable boat to ferry people across a flooded road following a heavy downpours prompted the city government to order the suspension of businesses and outdoor activities, in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. (AP)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : August 8, 2025 at 5:13 PM IST

1 Min Read

Beijing: At least 10 people died and 33 were missing after flash foods in Yuzhong County in China’s northwestern Gansu province, Chinese state media reported Friday. Heavy rains since Thursday had triggered flash floods and at least one landslide in mountainous areas near the city of Lanzhou, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The downpour knocked out power and telecommunications services in the Xinglong Mountain area, stranding more than 4,000 people across four villages. Three people were missing after a landslide in the village of Maliantan in Yuzhong County late Thursday.

Maximum rainfall in the area had reached 195 millimeters (7.7 inches) by early Friday, according to Lanzhou local authorities. Chinese President Xi Jinping urged all-out rescue and flood prevention efforts.

Several parts of China are being battered by heavy rains. In the southern metropolis of Guangzhou, seven people died and seven others were injured after a flood-triggered landslide buried homes in the city’s northern Baiyun district Wednesday.

In Zhengzhou, the capital of the central Henan province, local authorities shut down schools, offices and factories and closed traffic in parts of the city, which saw catastrophic floods that killed at least 292 people in 2021.

Beijing: At least 10 people died and 33 were missing after flash foods in Yuzhong County in China’s northwestern Gansu province, Chinese state media reported Friday. Heavy rains since Thursday had triggered flash floods and at least one landslide in mountainous areas near the city of Lanzhou, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The downpour knocked out power and telecommunications services in the Xinglong Mountain area, stranding more than 4,000 people across four villages. Three people were missing after a landslide in the village of Maliantan in Yuzhong County late Thursday.

Maximum rainfall in the area had reached 195 millimeters (7.7 inches) by early Friday, according to Lanzhou local authorities. Chinese President Xi Jinping urged all-out rescue and flood prevention efforts.

Several parts of China are being battered by heavy rains. In the southern metropolis of Guangzhou, seven people died and seven others were injured after a flood-triggered landslide buried homes in the city’s northern Baiyun district Wednesday.

In Zhengzhou, the capital of the central Henan province, local authorities shut down schools, offices and factories and closed traffic in parts of the city, which saw catastrophic floods that killed at least 292 people in 2021.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FLOODSLANDSLIDESEVERAL PEOPLE KILLED AND MISSINGFLOOD IN CHINACHINA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Passion, Hope And Celebration Of Life Defines India’s First Wheelchair Bound Band

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Bhubaneswar Woman Crafts Chocolate Rakhis Which Can Also Be Eaten

'Goodbye, Red Letter Box': India Post Has Decided To End Registered Postal Service, Find Out Why And Who Is Affected The Most

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.