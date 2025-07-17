ETV Bharat / international

Three Fitna Khawarij Darrar Terrorists Killed In Pakistan

Peshawar: The Counter-Terrorism Department and police killed three most-wanted terrorists of the banned Fitna Khawarij Darrar in northwest Pakistan, officials said.

The joint intelligence-based operation was conducted by the CTD and police in Bannu district bordering North Waziristan on Wednesday night.

The slain terrorists have been identified as Mudassir alias Mudassari, Turaab alias Umar Khattab alias Malang, and Muhammad Hussain alias Muaz, the officials said.

According to a police official, the three terrorists were involved in multiple targeted killings of law enforcement personnel, including police officials Kamran, Nusrat, Sikandar, and ASI Asghar.

They were also behind several attacks on Bannu Cantt and city police stations, as well as the Mirakhel incident, the official said.