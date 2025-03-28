Fishermen's Issue To Be In Focus When PM Modi Meets Sri Lanka's President

New Delhi: When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo next month, one of the most important issues on the agenda will be the plight of Indian fishermen caught in the decades-old maritime dispute between the two neighbours.

Confirming this during a special media briefing by the External Affairs Ministry here Friday ahead of PM Modi's visit to Thailand and Sri Lanka next week, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated: "I have no doubt that the Prime Minister will raise issues related to the welfare of our fishermen during his meeting with the Sri Lankan President."

The recent surge in arrests and boat seizures by the Sri Lankan Navy has once again underscored the urgency of finding a lasting solution. With livelihoods at stake and diplomatic ties at a sensitive juncture, Modi's intervention is expected to play a crucial role in ensuring the rights and safety of Indian fishermen while strengthening India-Sri Lanka relations.

The longstanding fishermen dispute between India and Sri Lanka centers on fishing rights in the Palk Strait, a narrow body of water separating Tamil Nadu from the Northern Province of Sri Lanka. This area has historically been a rich fishing ground for communities from both nations. However, differing maritime boundaries and fishing practices have led to frequent tensions and confrontations.

As of March 27, a total of 97 Indian fishermen are in the custody of Sri Lanka, of which 83 are serving sentences, three awaiting trial and 11 were apprehended on Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed the Rajya Sabha.

During the media briefing Friday, Foreign Secretary Misri dwelled on the genesis of this problem and explained the steps being taken by both sides to resolve this longstanding issue.

"This is something that is a longstanding issue," he said. "This is also something whose origin lies in certain arrangements that were arrived at many years ago in the mid-Seventies when the International Maritime Boundary Line between India and Sri Lanka was agreed to by the then authorities both at the Centre and the state level. Those were formal agreements that were signed with regard to rights in this particular area. Since then, of course, on grounds of alleged crossing of this line by fishermen from our side, there are arrests on the Sri Lankan side and then a process has to be followed through."

Misri said that India has throughout been in close contact with Sri Lankan authorities and "practically, in every meeting with Sri Lanka, this issue is taken up very, very forcefully by our side". He said that New Delhi's central message has always been that these are issues that should really be seen from a humanitarian and livelihood concerns lens.

"There are agreements that have been arrived at from time to time between Indian and Sri Lankan authorities on how to handle this issue," the Foreign Secretary said. "There is a formal mechanism as well of a joint working group on fisheries between the two sides. The most recent meeting was held in October last year. There is also a mechanism for fishermen's associations from the two sides."

He said that the effort is to continue to resolve these issues by mutual agreement, adding that the Indian Embassy in Colombo and Consulate in Jaffna remain very closely involved in these issues.

"Anytime there are people who are affected," Misri said. "We extend legal as well as other kinds of assistance to them. Sometimes, there is medical assistance that is required. We also facilitate repatriation as early as possible of released fishermen from Sri Lanka to India."

He said that the other thing that India always focused on with regard to this issue in the discussions with Sri Lanka is the need to avoid the use of force under all circumstances.

"Therefore, we feel that both sides understand the need to continue the ongoing dialogue and constructive engagement to eventually achieve long-lasting and mutually acceptable solutions to the issue," Misri said.

Modi will be going on a bilateral visit to Sri Lanka from April 4 to 6 after attending the BIMSTEC summit in Thailand on April 3-4. This will be his third visit to Sri Lanka as Prime Minister.