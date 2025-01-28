Firing By Sri Lankan Navy To Apprehend Fishermen: India Lodges Strong Protest With Sri Lanka

New Delhi: India on Tuesday lodged a strong protest with Colombo over the incident involving firing by the Sri Lankan Navy to apprehend Indian fishermen, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said.

The MEA said that two Indian fishermen sustained serious injuries. Two Indian fishermen, who sustained serious injuries, receiving treatment at Jaffna Hospital, the MEA further said.

The MEA also said that the Sri Lankan acting envoy was called to MEA and a strong protest was lodged in connection with the incident.

The Centre also said that use of force is not acceptable under any circumstances whatsoever. "Existing understandings between India, Sri Lanka on fishermen issue must be strictly observed," the Ministry of External Affairs added.

Two of the 13 fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday sustained injuries when the navy opened fire after the fishermen tried to evade arrest, a top Puducherry government official had said.

One of the two injured fishermen hailed from Karaikal while another was from Tamilnadu. The official was quoted as saying it by the news agency PTI.

Both the fishermen were hospitalised in Jaffna and their condition is stable. The remaining fishermen were taken into custody, the official added.

The Sri Lankan navy arrested the 13 fishermen after they allegedly crossed the International Maritime Boundary and were fishing in the territorial waters of the island nation. The mechanized vessel the fishermen had used was also allegedly seized by the navy.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy wrote to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar requesting him to take appropriate steps on priority with the Government of Sri Lanka for the release of all the arrested fishermen, a release from the office of the Chief Minister said.

Rangasamy stated in his letter that six fishermen from Karaikal (an enclave of Puducherry) and seven from Tamilnadu had been taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy.