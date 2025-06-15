ETV Bharat / international

Fathers' Day 2025: A Day To Show Gratitude To Your Dad

Hyderabad: Father's Day falls on the third Sunday in June every year, a day to honour the role fathers play in the family structure and society. This day recognises not just fathers, but the father figures in our lives. It's time to show appreciation for the fathers and father figures in our lives.

While many other countries also celebrate the holiday on the third Sunday of June, some mark the observance at other times of the year. Notably, several Catholic countries celebrate it on March 19, the feast day of St. Joseph, the earthly father of Jesus.

Father’s Day originated in the United States, and Sonora Louise Smart Dodd, daughter of a Civil War veteran, is considered the ‘Mother of Father's Day’. Her father raised her along with her five siblings after their mother died. The first Father’s Day was held on June 19, 1910, the month of the birthday of Dodd’s father. The day became a US holiday in 1972, when President Richard Nixon signed legislation designating the third Sunday of June as Father’s Day.

What Fathers Do For Their Children

Their love may be hidden, but it is unconditional

The best fathers are always involved in their children's lives

The best fathers in the world are the best communicators

Fathers are the flag bearers of freedom and independence

Fathers teach the best lessons of life

No one can teach about values and morals better than a father

The best fathers create the best memories and know how to cherish them

The best fathers are the best role models

Gratitude Towards Father

Expressing gratitude towards a father can be done through verbal expressions of love and appreciation, acts of service, thoughtful gifts, or simply being present and mindful of their needs. Acknowledging their sacrifices and guidance can strengthen the bond between father and child. For instance, a simple 'thank you' can go a long way in expressing gratitude for their role in your life.

Why not acknowledge? Mention specific things they've done for you, like teaching you a valuable lesson or offering support during a difficult time.

