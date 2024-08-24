ETV Bharat / international

Fasting And Puja Can Coexist In Bangladesh, Says Interim Govt Advisor

Dhaka: The Religious Affairs Adviser of the interim government in Bangladesh has asserted that there is no problem in observing fasting and puja at the same time in the country as he called for building a harmonious state where all faiths coexist peacefully.

Bangladesh saw several incidents of violence against members of Hindu, Buddhist and Christian communities following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government earlier this month.

The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance said the minority community faced attacks and threats in 278 locations across 48 districts since the fall of the Hasina-led government. Several Hindu temples, homes and businesses of the minority community in Bangladesh were destroyed this month amidst the student-led unrest against quotas in government jobs.

Thousands of Bangladeshi Hindus have been trying to flee to neighbouring India to escape the violence. Speaking to Muslim devotees before Friday's Jumma prayers at Hazrat Usman Jame Masjid in the Halishahar area of Chattogram district, Religious Affairs Adviser Dr A F M Khalid Hossain called for building a country of religious harmony where people of all faiths would live peacefully, the state-run BSS news agency reported.