World Day Of Theatre For Children And Young People: History And Importance Of Theatre In Our Life

Hyderabad: The World Day of Theatre for Children and Young People is an annual celebration held on March 20 dedicated to promoting the importance of theatre and performing arts in children’s and young people’s lives.

Established by ASSITEJ International, this special day aims to raise awareness of the transformative power of theatre and performing arts in nurturing creativity, imagination, and empathy among young audiences worldwide.

The World Day of Theatre for Children and Young People is celebrated on 20th March each year, and it serves as a platform for theatre and performing arts professionals, educators, and artists to come together and advocate for the rights of children to access quality theatre and performing arts experiences. It highlights the significant role that theatre and performing arts play in enriching the lives of young people by providing them with opportunities for self-expression, learning, and cultural enrichment.

First Children's Theatre Company: The first professional children's theatre company was founded in Moscow, Russia, known as Moscow Children's Theatre.

Children’s theatre in India: Children’s theatre in India has a long history behind it. Traditionally we have seen that many children are a part of many folk theatre forms such as Ramlila and Chhau. Many of the children also belong to traditional performing families or are a part of the independent set up and are trained by traditional gurus. Often they spend their teenage years playing female roles. In the Ramlila performances these children are called swarups ( incarnations) and they assume the central roles. During the period of the Ramlila they almost become like the “ live” gods. In some mythological stories such as Prahlada Nataka the children assume the central role.

Benefits of Children play: Children play, make-believe and role-play. That’s how their imagination soars. If allowed to inhabit a world that channels their creativity, their aggressive impulses are likely to be in check. Theatre is a powerful vehicle of creative engagement that should be a part of every child’s growing up and remain so when they are adults.

Cities In India To Introduce Children To Theatre:

Delhi:India’s capital city boasts a thriving theatre scene with numerous options for children. The National School of Drama (NSD) hosts productions ideal for young minds. Additional venues such as the Akshara Theatre and the Little Theatre Group also stage engaging children's plays.

Mumbai: Mumbai has a vibrant theatre scene that caters to all ages. The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Prithvi Theatre and the NCPA (National Centre for the Performing Arts) are renowned venues that host a number of plays and musicals for young minds.

What does Youth Theatre do?: Youth Theatre employs elements of role-play, theatre games, group-dynamics games, mime, improvisation, vox pops, snippets, speech dynamics, quick fire dialogues, expression exercises, space and body awareness, etc. in a progressive educational model through an intensive format which focuses on developing imagination, creativity and spontaneity.

India's Largest Youth Theatre Movement Thespo: India's largest youth theatre movement is Thespo, a platform that showcases, trains, collaborates, and celebrates young theatre professionals under 25, hosting an annual youth theatre festival and various other initiatives.